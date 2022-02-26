 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $434,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $434,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $434,900

Arden Homes presents their "Baker-A" home design in the newest borough at Welden Village, SOUTHGREEN! Front porch living. Open concept floor plan with large island, granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances in kitchen. Two bedrooms on the main level. Primary BR has huge walk-in closet, double vanity, and upgraded walk-in tile shower. Dedicated laundry room. Cozy gas logs! Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 1004 Beechcrest Drive Fri-Sun 1-4PM or call for a personal appointment. Estimated completion Spring 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert