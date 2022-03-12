Lot#16- This Palmer plan is simply amazing! This kitchen will wow you with its beautiful quartz countertops, tile backsplash, island, pantry, and best of all a butler’s pantry! You will just love entertaining here and it is open to the great room with fireplace, making this the perfect space for gathering. Need a little more space? Then you will love the cozy sunroom that is right off the breakfast area. The office is located at the front of the home giving you some privacy when needed. Upstairs is equally amazing with a spacious loft, 2 secondary bedrooms both with walk-in closets, and hall bath with double sink vanity. Get ready for the perfect at-home oasis with this gorgeous primary bedroom with its very own sitting room! Oh and wait, let's talk about the en-suite with 2 linen closets, double sink vanity, water closet, and not one but TWO walk-in closets and has access to the laundry room straight from the closet. You are not going to want to miss this one!!
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $438,053
