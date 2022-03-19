 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $439,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $439,900

Arden Homes presents their "Baker-A" home design in Welden Village! Front porch living. Open concept floor plan with large island, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances in kitchen. Two bedrooms on the main level. Primary BR has huge walk-in closet, double vanity, and upgraded walk-in tile shower. Dedicated laundry room connects to primary closet - talk about functional! Gas log fireplace. Enjoy NC weather on the screened porch, year-round! Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 1004 Beechcrest Drive (lot 9) Fri-Sun 2-5PM or call for a personal appointment. Under construction - est. completion Spring 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert