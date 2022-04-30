 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $439,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $439,900

Looking for low maintenance? Move into Arden Homes' Kirkwood-B home design in Welden Ridge, this Summer! All brick. All bedrooms on the main level with bonus room and unfinished storage up. Rocking chair front porch and covered back patio with a ceiling fan. Award winning open floor plan. Cozy gas log fireplace in great room. Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, & large island in kitchen. Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 1004 Beechcrest Drive Fri-Sun 1-5PM or call for a personal appointment.

