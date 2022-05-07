3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $456,477

Lot#3- This Palmer plan is simply amazing! The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, tile backsplash, island, pantry, and best of all a butler’s pantry! You will just love entertaining here and it's open to the great room making this the perfect space for gathering. The office is located at the front of the home giving you privacy when needed. Upstairs is equally amazing with a spacious loft, 2 secondary bedrooms both with walk-in closets, and hall bath with double sink vanity. Get ready for the perfect at-home oasis with this gorgeous primary bedroom! Lets not forget to talk about the en-suite with 2 linen closets, double sink vanity, water closet, and not one but TWO walk-in closets. Easy access to the laundry room straight from the closet. You are not going to want to miss this one!!