This 2 year old townhome is move in ready. This home is immaculate from top to bottom. The owner had it professionally cleaned so the new owners could move right in and enjoy the extra large kitchen, with top of the line appliances including a Smart Refrigerator, dual fuel oven, extra large island, lots of cabinetry and storage. The primary bedroom on the main floor is big enough for a sitting area, workout corner, or quiet office. The primary bath features a large walk-in tiled shower, 2 vanities, and an extra large walk-in closet with built in organization. Enjoy the outdoors from your private screened porch. So many more features - you will want to see them for yourself, especially the 2 large walk-in storage rooms in the bonus room - just think of the possibilities!