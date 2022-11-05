3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $470,000

Welcome Home to Woodcross...Lot 3 Starting Soon. Framing will be started soon and you are only 5-6 months away from moving into your new Custom Home on a Corner Lot. Single Story Floorplan with Room to Expand. Located in the HEART of KERNERSVILLE. Ideal location close to Dining, Shopping & Highways. Luxury Vinyl Plank Throughout the Main Level. Modern Farmhouse Styling Throughout. Main Level Offers Gourmet Kitchen with Large Island and Open Concept. Rear Covered Porch & 2 Car Garage. Hurry to Reserve NOW!!