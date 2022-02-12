3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $479,000

Located in quiet, friendly neighborhood in Kernersville. Recently built, awesome 1.5 story home, close to all Triad cites, shopping & highways. Home boasts a spacious, comfortable floorplan w/9ft ceilings & a soaring vaulted LR. Beautiful, wide staircase off KIT leads upstairs to a sunny, cozy Loft which overlooks the large LR & opens to large bonus room & walk-in attic. Features include: Hardwood floors/ceramic tile/upgraded carpet/padding, Soft close wood KIT, BA & Laundry cabinets, Large stone gas f/place, Large patio built for future screened porch, Plumbing roughed in upstairs for 3rd BA, Under KIT cabinet lighting, Pantry, Architectural shingles, Top of the line Whirlpool appliances, 6-Camera video security system with 24/7 HD recording & 360 degree viewing & smart notification, Arlo smart doorbell, Phillips Hue outdoor smart lighting. Schedule your showing to fully appreciate this Home. USDA Financing is available. See AGENTS ONLY for instructions on how to submit bids/questions