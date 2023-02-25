Looking for a Spring Move-In?! Come see this Gorgeous Portico plan WITH BONUS SUITE and all the right upgrades! The Deluxe kitchen, central to the living areas, will have SS wall oven, Mwave, Gas Cooktop, Under-cab. lighting and a classy tiled-backsplash. Painted Kitchen cabinets w/quartz counter-tops and upgraded pendant lighting will make this room a favorite gathering place! The Living and Dining rooms have been widened, adding a spacious flow to this plan. Gas FP, transom and triple windows, and 9' ceilings brighten the main level. The Owner's suite features a huge WIC, & bathroom with a floor-to-ceiling, walk-in, tiled shower. All 3 baths have Pivot mirrors and brushed nickel fixtures. Upgrades include engineered wood flooring, transom windows, Humidifier in HVAC sys, Level 3 lighting at island, foyer & DR, Arched openings, and decorative hood over cooktop. Fantastic courtyard & Oversized garage. Rest easy knowing HOA handles all yard work! (Photos are of a similar home).