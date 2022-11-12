 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $494,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $494,000

Welcome Home to Woodcross! Framing to start soon and you are only 4 months away from a Beautiful Custom Home in the Heart of Kernersville. Ideal location near Dining, Shopping & Highways. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout the Entire Home. Main Level Offers Open Kitchen/Dining Area, Living Room with Fireplace, Primary Suite with Luxury Bath & Office/Den Area. Upper Level features 2 Additional Bedrooms, Loft & Walk-In Attic Space (Potential Future Bonus Room).

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert