3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $494,000

Welcome Home to Woodcross! Framing to start soon and you are only 4 months away from a Beautiful Custom Home in the Heart of Kernersville. Ideal location near Dining, Shopping & Highways. Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout the Entire Home. Main Level Offers Open Kitchen/Dining Area, Living Room with Fireplace, Primary Suite with Luxury Bath & Office/Den Area. Upper Level features 2 Additional Bedrooms, Loft & Walk-In Attic Space (Potential Future Bonus Room).