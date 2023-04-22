This beautiful house is situated in a serene location, boasting a breathtaking view of a shimmering pond. As you enter the house, you'll notice the meticulous attention to detail in every aspect of its design. The interior is spacious and inviting, with an open floor plan that maximizes natural light and flow. The kitchen is a chef's dream, with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and ample storage space. It seamlessly blends with the dining area, making it the perfect place to entertain guests. The primary bedroom has a luxurious en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub, a separate shower, dual vanities, and everyone's dream oversized walk-in closet! Room being used as an office on the main level could easily be used as a 4th bedroom. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, HWY 158, HWY 68, & HWY 150. This house is truly the perfect place to call home.