This custom built 3 bed, 3 FULL bath home with a BONUS room is a must-see! The living room, dining area, and kitchen flow seamlessly together, creating the perfect space for entertaining guests or enjoying time with family. The chef's kitchen features SS appliances, gas range, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, hardwoods, and a massive island w/ breakfast bar. The primary on main is a true oasis, with a spacious BR featuring a separate soaking tub, dual vanities, + huge closet. Bonus room features it's own private bathroom as well! The fenced backyard living space is the real highlight of this property, with an unbelievable stone patio and natural gas fire pit that's truly amazing. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping, this flat backyard is the epitome of outdoor living. Too hot? Step back into your screened in porch with full sun shades and dual ceiling fans to relax on those hot summer days. Stokesdale Elem, NW Middle, and NW Guilford High district. Schedule your showing today!