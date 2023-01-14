3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $525,000

NW School District. Dont miss out on this Beautiful HOME.. Just in time for all the holidays. Must see, like NEW. Rocking chair front porch, Home has natural lighting, Main level features office with closet which can be used as a bedroom, full bath, large laundry room, walk-in pantry, Open concept kitchen w/ island and breakfast area open to the great room all overlook a huge back yard, enjoy the amazing privately maintained pond view. Second level features primary bedroom with large closet and lovely bath, 2 bedrooms with large closets, Huge bonus room with walk in storage areas that could easily be transformed into a closet. This home can be used as a 5 bedroom. Near HWY 68, HWY 150 and minutes to shopping and PTI airport. Walk-in under the house for more storage. This home has everything you will NEED and want. You will want to call it HOME when you come in the door.