3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $529,900

Kernersville address with no City taxes and NO HOA! Beautiful new-construction single level home on almost 3/4 AC lot! Tray ceilings, crown molding, real hardwood floors, granite countertops, and tile bathrooms elevate the style of this house. Covered front and rear porches are perfect for relaxing. 2 car attached garage. Jack-n-Jill bathroom between bedrooms 2 & 3. Carpeted bonus room on second floor for extra space with separate AC unit. Home has Nest thermostats, smart garage door openers, and comes pre-wired for cable/phone. Tax info reflects the land only. Photos will be updated as construction is completed. If this isn't exactly what you're looking for, seller is a licensed NC Contractor w/ more lots available, bring your plans and ideas. Agent is related to seller.