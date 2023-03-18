Kernersville address with no City taxes and NO HOA! Beautiful new-construction single level home on almost 3/4 AC lot! Tray ceilings, crown molding, real hardwood floors, granite countertops, and tile bathrooms elevate the style of this house. Covered front and rear porches are perfect for relaxing. 2 car attached garage. Jack-n-Jill bathroom between bedrooms 2 & 3. Carpeted bonus room on second floor for extra space with separate AC unit. Home has Nest thermostats, smart garage door openers, and comes pre-wired for cable/phone. Tax info reflects the land only. If this isn't exactly what you're looking for, seller is a licensed NC Contractor w/ more lots available, bring your plans and ideas. Agent is related to seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group f…
Krispy Kreme Inc. said Wednesday it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have…
A Winston-Salem man is facing drug charges after investigators seized more than $1 million in drugs and money from a house and vehicle, author…
Truist Financial Corp. chairman and chief executive William Rogers Jr. received a 27.3% jump in fiscal 2022 total compensation to $13.24 milli…
Lewisville just spent $2M to buy a small lot. Why? The threat of a lawsuit involving N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger.
A dispute over a proposed development next to Shallowford Square lead to an expensive settlement paid for with public money.