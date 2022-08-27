 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $559,900

Custom Built by Gingerich homes, this desirable floorplan features two bedrooms on the main level. This is a MUST SEE! Designer features adorn this precious home that is filled with natural light throughout the main level. The open concept kitchen and breakfast open to the great room which all overlook the private, fenced in backyard. Charming details are found throughout this home. The custom drop zone off of two car attached garage makes coming and going much simpler. Second level features two rooms, one is a bedroom and the other functions as a bedroom but listed as an office. Large bonus room and two walk in storage areas that could easily be transformed into more finished space. Outside you will find a large, flat fenced in yard with built in firepit all which overlooks the privately maintained pond, Easy access to local grocery and HWY 68, HWY 150 and minutes to PTI airport.

