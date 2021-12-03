3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $750,000

Move in before Christmas!!! This show-ready, all-brick stunner is completely renovated! Cape Cod style, this home sits beautifully on 22 prime acres in the heart of Kernersville and is convenient to both Winston Salem and Greensboro. The lush farm land is former tobacco property with the charm of a modern farmhouse. Gorgeous updates include: new roof and gutters, cooks kitchen with fresh updates, appliances and more. The seller went the extra mile and updated the bathrooms, paint, flooring and more. The property also boasts a huge detached 30x24ft garage/workshop and old tobacco barn. So many options with this property! Envision, if you will, gardening, a micro farm, perhaps a pool. And, it's surrounded by parks. You will love this one!!! There is no sign on the property. Buyers absolutely must be accompanied by an agent. Book your appointment today as this gorgeous gem, won’t last!