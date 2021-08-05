3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $85,000

One-level home with rocking chair front porch, screened rear porch and deck on nice large wooded lot. 3 Bedrooms, 2 full Baths, large Living/Dining combo, cozy Kitchen with laundry closet and lots of cabinet space. Dining area opens to screened porch & deck. Storage building. Convenient location w/easy access to major highways, short commute to downtown Kville, shopping, medical & parks. READ AGENT ONLY REMARKS !!