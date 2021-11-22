 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in King - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in King - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in King - $174,900

Do you love the mountains? You will not want to miss out on this view!! Mountain view adorable home in King! Huge fenced in back yard! Cedar tree line across the back of the property gives you privacy. Full unfinished basement gives the opportunity to double your square footage. One level living! Very clean and well maintained! Don't miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert