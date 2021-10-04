 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in King - $215,000

Newly remodeled home just waiting for you! A MUST SEE!!! Newly refinished hardwood floors, as well as all new carpet. Remodeled kitchen and freshly remodeled full bathroom! Large down stairs bonus room with new carpet. This home sits on 1.36 acres with sewer hook up in place for an added garage or shop. Property line crosses the creek. Great location within minutes to Hwy 52. Minutes from downtown Winston Salem. Close to parks, with walking trails. As well as minutes from Pilot Mtn. and Hanging Rock. Call today for your showing. This one will not last long!!!!

