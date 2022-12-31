 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in King - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in King - $299,900

Great New Construction! One level living with no stairs!! Wide doorways, open floorplan! Great floorplan with Huge Kitchen, Breakfast and Livingroom. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths,2 car garage. Kitchen has eat in bar, stainless appliances, granite & more! No restrictions, not in neighborhood! Extra parking for possible RV & more! A must see!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert