3 Bedroom Home in King - $314,950

This new, almost completed rancher by one of the area's better builders producing a much better product than most. Shower doors should be installed and landscaping should be completed and ready for occupancy within two weeks. Located on a .80 acre lot on a quite cul de sac in Meadowbrook Estates, this home features vaulted ceilings in the great room, kitchen and dining as well as the master bed room. The master closet and laundry are comfortably larger than normal. All kitchen and bath cabinetry is finished with granite counter tops. Laminate wood floors throughout. A comfortable screened rear porch is conveniently just off the dining area with a 6' x 14 concrete pad for outdoor grill setup. Easy access from the two car attached garage with all doors three feet wide to accommodate any situation. Quiet, safe neighborhood within minutes of shopping, parks, library, recreation and YMCA. Concrete Drive to large garage. Must see to appreciate the home and the location, location, location!