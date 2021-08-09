 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in King - $329,900

Make this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths Your Next Home! Beautifully Landscaped on 2 Plus Acres / Corner Lot! Attached Double Car Garage, Kitchen, Dining Room, Great Room w Masonry Fireplace & Gas Logs, Living Room, Finished Room in Basement w Mini Kitchen & Masonry Fireplace, Large Unfinished Basement w Potential to Expand. A 30x51 Detached 2 Car Garage w 10x12 Garage Doors. Sellers are NC Real Estate Brokers.

