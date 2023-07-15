NEW CONSTRUCTION UNDER $400K located in Windsor Homes newest community in King, Maple Leaf Farms. The Stoddard plan offers all the entertainment space you need and all the living space upstairs, Maple Leaf is conveniently located to HWY 52, downtown Winston Salem and Mount Airy. Don't let this one get away!!
3 Bedroom Home in King - $354,900
