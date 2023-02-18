This Midland 2 plan offers main level living at its best, with huge kitchen island opening into the great room, 3 main level bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large bonus room with full bath. This home also has a beautiful sunroom for lots of room for entertainment. Located conveniently off of hwy 52, you can get anywhere within minutes!!! This new community in King is filling up quickly!!
3 Bedroom Home in King - $379,900
