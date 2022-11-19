 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in King - $389,900

3 Bedroom Home in King - $389,900

This Midland 2 plan offers main level living at its best, with huge kitchen island opening into the great room, 3 main level bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large bonus room with full bath. This home also has a beautiful sunroom for lots of room for entertainment. Located conveniently off of hwy 52, you can get anywhere within minutes!!! This new community in King is filling up quickly!!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert