3 Bedroom Home in King - $419,900

Excellent New Construction opportunity by Third Generation Homes in convenient King location. Modern grandeur meets southern chic in this modern country style home. Large open floor plan provides plenty of space for gathering and entertaining. Front flex room could be used as formal dining room or a home office. Spacious kitchen island provides extra counter & cabinet space. Additional office/storage space on main level. The second level features a loft at the top of the stairs and a split bedroom plan. Master suite boasts tile shower and separate pedestal tub. Large second and third bedroom. Beautiful views of Pilot Mountain as you take the short drive from bustling downtown King. Rural setting but convenient to restaurants, grocery & shops. Easy access to highways to get to Winston Salem or Pilot Mountain. Photos are for illustrative purposes from a previous build. Estimated completion in February 2022.

