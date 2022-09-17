 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in King - $489,900

Beautiful new construction home by the Arden Group! Located in beautiful established Gentry Farm community in the heart of King. Approximately 2,300 square feet! All brick, open main level layout with 9 ft ceilings & engineered hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with tons of cabinet space and island. Walk-in shower, garage service door, laundry sink! Now building lots in phase II - start your dream home today in Gentry Farm! Measurements & info taken from builder plans/specs, subject to change. {SHERWOOD PLAN - elevation C}

