3 Bedroom Home in King - $89,000

3 properties being sold together for an outstanding value, PIN #s 6912-68-9229; 6912-68-7038 and 6912-68-9014. Awesome opportunity to own just under 5 acres! Great King location, close to Hanging Rock, grocery stores, & Highway 52. Investors, take note! 1065 Parkview is tenant occupied through the end of March. The other two homes are in poor condition and will need to be totally rehabbed or removed, and the property is priced accordingly. Bring your vision to this great plat of land at the end of the road and reimagine it as a single family homesite or multiple homes as it is today. Please contact co-list agent with questions & inquiries!

