3 Bedroom Home in King - $99,990

Awesome opportunity to own just under 5 acres! 3 properties being sold together, PIN #s 6912-68-9229; 6912-68-7038 and 6912-68-9014. Great King location, close to Hanging Rock, grocery stores, & Highway 52. Investors, take note! 1065 Parkview is tenant occupied through the end of March. The other two homes are in poor condition and will need to be totally rehabbed or removed, and the property is priced accordingly. Bring your vision to this great plat of land at the end of the road and reimagine it as a single family homesite or multiple homes as it is today. No showings until offer acceptance. Please contact co-list agent with questions & inquiries!