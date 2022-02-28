3 Bedroom Home in King - $999,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rare Opportunity! This gorgeous country estate offers 3bd/2.5ba brick home with 2 story pool house. Nestled on 45.84 +/- acres, this one has tons to offer! Perfect for the animal enthusiast that loves to entertain! Gated entrance with circle drive. Home offers hardwoods on the main, living room with w/ stone wood burning fireplace, custom cabinetry, gorgeous master suite, and more! Outdoor entertaining area to include pool, hot tub, grilling area, custom koi pond, and more. Multiple pasture fields already cross fenced with electrical fencing & multiple gates, perfect for horses, goats, etc. Every pasture has a shelter. 3 full barns w/ electricity - perfect for a working farm. Pool table in pool house to convey. Please see attachments for additional information.

