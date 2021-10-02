Lewisville Luxury Morton Farm and Workshop Home On Almost 30 Acres!!! Enjoy country living in this amazing and superiorly built steel home with the ultimate in quality and energy efficiency. This property sits on the Yadkin river with a road down to the water source at the edge of the property. The new owners will love the established and newly planted crops with income potential. This property is stunning and has one of the most beautiful views in the Triad. HIGHLY desired schools and easy access to shopping and the I-40. Absolutely no accessing the property without an agent scheduled and present. Reach out for more information or to tour this amazing property!!! https://mortonbuildings.com/projects/residential
3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police: Man believed dead after disappearing from Winston-Salem. 27-year-old charged in his killing.
A man arrested at the airport in Charlotte on Wednesday is accused of killing a Winston-Salem man on the day the victim was reported missing f…
A woman died Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Country Club Road, Winston-Salem Police said.
Police say the victim, Michele Ruth Lowder, was found deceased in her home off Country Club Road.
15-year-old indicted in fatal Mount Tabor High School shooting. Maurice T. Evans Jr. to be tried as an adult
Evans is charged with killing William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., who was also 15.
The city moved on after a teenager was gunned down on a Winston-Salem street. His family and friends did not
Who was Jumil Dewann Robertson?
Novant fires unvaccinated employees for not complying with mandate
Missing Winston-Salem man told friends he was walking to Cumberland County. Police say his disappearance is suspicious.
Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23.
Company to close its office here. Employees can work from home or move to offices in Raleigh, Phoenix or Dallas-Fort Worth.
Novant and the state of North Carolina say the employees voluntarily resigned, making them ineligible for unemployment.
N.C. food-stamp recipients gain 25% permanent benefit increase