3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,000,000

Lewisville Luxury Morton Farm and Workshop Home On Almost 30 Acres!!! Enjoy country living in this amazing and superiorly built steel home with the ultimate in quality and energy efficiency. This property sits on the Yadkin river with a road down to the water source at the edge of the property. The new owners will love the established and newly planted crops with income potential. This property is stunning and has one of the most beautiful views in the Triad. HIGHLY desired schools and easy access to shopping and the I-40. Absolutely no accessing the property without an agent scheduled and present. Reach out for more information or to tour this amazing property!!! https://mortonbuildings.com/projects/residential

