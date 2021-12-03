A "Lake at Lissara" GEM! Custom Wishon & Carter home on 1.32+/- acre lot w/own private dock. Cul de Sac offering privacy, paved drive, rocking chair front porch & abundance of windows to enjoy the lake! Gorgeous custom kitchen w/Gaggenau appliance package including steam oven, built in crab steamer, 60" wide Ref/Freezer, Commercial size gas range, warming drawers & microwave drawer. 3 floor elevator. Approx 1200sq ft master suite w/private balcony. Master also has separate vanities. Rainshower, jetted tub and a great closet with built-ins and it’s own washer and dryer hookup. There is also a laundry in the main. Screened in porch to enjoy the lake as well asan outside patio. Tons of hidden storage. So much custom to list. No corners cut and was built with exceptional taste. You won’t be disappointed.
3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $1,399,900
