3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $265,000

One of the most perfect places to live in Lewisville! Situated back on a large lot, this home houses lots of privacy. Gives the feel of country living while still near to all the benefits Lewisville has to offer, including desirable schools. Many updates include new doors & doorjambs (just on bedroom doors and hall-bath door), new fixtures/fans, a new electric smooth cooktop (2019), dishwasher (Sept 2021), Disposal (Nov 2021), Fridge (2020), water heater (2017) Vinyl Plank (installed 2019) all within the house. On the outside, the house has a new ac/heat pump about 5 years old (but was serviced last week) and the trim was sanded and repainted on the exterior last fall (2020). Outside there is an additional woodshop attached to the house for storage, projects, or tools! The wood burning fireplace and oversized library makes for additional living spaces.