3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $274,900

Coming Soon/No Show-Available 2/23. Beautiful Cape Cod home located in the Reagan and Meadowlark school district in a very established Lewisville neighborhood. This home features an amazing rocking chair front porch, 3 bedrooms, a main level primary bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths, living room, and a 2 car garage in the basement. This house is full of amazing storage and a storage building in the back yard. Great deck to enjoy summertime meals and a huge basement that could be used as an exercise/game room, or mother-in-law suite. Don't miss this one!

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

