3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $284,900

LEWISVILLE GEM! Come explore this renovated cozy 3 bed-2 bath located in the heart of Lewisville. This home features natural hardwood floors, granite countertops, & outdoor living highlighted by a spacious back porch! Handicap accessible ramp to side entrance of the home. Craftsman style accents throughout the home such as shiplap fireplace complemented by a cedar mantle. Home located conveniently to the hub of Lewisville, shops, restaurants, I-40 & HWY421, & much more! See attached SURVEY as property was recently subdivided. Home now sits on 0.92 acres with access to Tullyries Ln. New septic system to be installed prior to closing at seller's expense. All work to be done for the new septic system must pass inspections via Forsyth County & Town of Lewisville. All documentation to be provided to the new homeowner. Call listing agent for more info!