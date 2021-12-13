3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $299,000

Quiet and tranquil! Home is nestled on a 1.68 +/- acre private wooded lot in highly desired Lewisville. Huge chef’s kitchen equipped with a massive kitchen island, beverage/coffee center with wine cooler, double oven, and smooth cooktop. 1 year old refrigerator to remain also. Numerous soft close drawers for storage and granite countertops. Main level primary bedroom offers a large walk-in closet/laundry combination and the bath has spacious walk-in tile shower and double sinks. Living room has a wood burning fireplace with blower and double sliding glass doors for plenty of natural light. Modern spiral staircase to access the spacious second level complete with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, a sitting area, and a family/game room. Washer, Dryer, and Pool Table all to remain with the property also. Large deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining.