3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $325,000

Well maintained property in Saddlebrook located in the Reagan and Meadowlark school district. Home features a great traditional floor plan with 3 bedrooms and laundry room upstairs, living room, formal dining, large kitchen and eat-in on the mail level, and a bonus room, full bathroom, and large two-car garage in the basement. Lovely finishes including hardwood floors, built-in shelves, crown moldings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The large living room feels cozy with its brick feature fireplace. Bedrooms are spacious with generous closets. Primary suite has tray ceiling and separate tub and shower. Spacious backyard is fenced and ready for pets and entertaining! The roof & HVAC were replaced in 2018. Schedule your showing today!

