3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $350,000

In the heart of Lewisville sits this lovely completely updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home which is also in the desired Lewisville/Meadowlark/Reagan school district. This home is situated on a large corner lot with a beautiful flat backyard, large deck, patio and little storage building. Features include: open concept, granite countertops in kitchen, quartz in bathrooms, all new stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, mudroom with laundry area between the garage and kitchen. There is a main level primary bedroom which has 2 walk-in closets, lovely bathroom, office/bonus room also located on the main level, upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. ALL NEW WINDOWS HAVE BEEN ORDERED. WE ARE WAITING FOR AN INSTALL DATE. CALL LISTING AGENT OR YOUR REALTOR TO RECEIVE WINDOW DETAILS.*See Agent Remarks*.