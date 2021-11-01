 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $350,000

In the heart of Lewisville sits this lovely completely updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home which is also in the desired Lewisville/Meadowlark/Reagan school district. This home is situated on a large corner lot with a beautiful flat backyard, large deck, patio and little storage building. Features include: open concept, granite countertops in kitchen, quartz in bathrooms, all new stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, a large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, mudroom with laundry area between the garage and kitchen. There is a main level primary bedroom which has 2 walk-in closets, lovely bathroom, office/bonus room also located on the main level, upstairs are 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. ALL NEW WINDOWS HAVE BEEN ORDERED. WE ARE WAITING FOR AN INSTALL DATE. CALL LISTING AGENT OR YOUR REALTOR TO RECEIVE WINDOW DETAILS.*See Agent Remarks*.

Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.
Indictment: Woman murdered adopted son. Warrants allege she taped boy’s mouth, beat him with yardstick.

Kimberly Monique Smith was indicted Monday for first-degree murder in the death of her adopted five-year-old son and she is also facing charges that she physically abused the child's 6-year-old brother. According to search warrants, she gave several statements before admitting that she hit the five-year-old child with a belt and a charger cord, made the child do running drills for drinking after 5 p.m. and wrapped tape around his mouth to keep him from screaming. The child died from blunt-force trauma to the back of the head, resulting in brain swelling and lack of oxygen. 

