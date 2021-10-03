3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $375,000

Welcome Home to this Private, Professionally Landscaped Retreat nestled in Shallwood Lakes! This home is equipped with Ring Doorbells, Ring Floodlights & 2 working fireplaces. Home is on a 3 bedroom septic but boasts 4 bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms & a Rec Room with an oversized "Mud Room" Bathroom in the finished basement. Enjoy the back deck in comfort on warm summer days as the backyard provides much natural shade. This home provides tons of storage off of the garage & in the attic areas. You will be delighted to call this one home!!