Refreshing one level home in quiet Lewisville location! One level living, split bedroom home design, with a large open kitchen/ great room. Generous dining area plus sunroom or 2nd dining space. Designer touches everywhere including detailed moldings, upgraded flooring, gas range and tile shower. Comfortable outdoor living with covered porch and unobstructed views to the common area. Finished bonus room, 2 car garage. Adjacent to the Willow Run pool! Easy access to Hwy 421.
3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $414,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.
About 160 local officials joined NASA, the U.S. Space Command and other agencies last month in a simulated scenario that put Winston-Salem in the crosshairs of a potentially destructive asteroid speeding toward Earth.
Dr. Anne White's license has been suspended indefinitely. Move comes after years of investigation.
After eight months of uncertainty, a company executive says he plans to develop a mining operation with a fully exposed, 61-acre extraction pit just a few hundred yards from West Yadkin Elementary School.
The 23-9 Demon Deacons will take on Towson at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Joel Coliseum
Forsyth County is considering a new plan for an event center that would site the building on a tract of nearly 200 acres that the county owns …
The mother of a student at Paisley IB Magnet School was charged with having a handgun on school property on Monday, after deputies searched he…
Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.
Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack.
Wells Fargo plans to close downtown Winston-Salem branch
Nighttime drivers on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County need to be aware of lanes closing for ongoing road and bridge rehabilitation projects.