This inviting home offers so much space and versatility plus a large backyard that offers a lake view. NICE! There are 3 large bedrooms plus a bonus room, office, den with fireplace, rec room with fireplace, exercise room AND MORE! The kitchen is a home chef's dream with lots of custom (and surprising) amenities. There is also a laundry room and a separate mudroom. This home also boasts wood floors thru out much of the house. The primary suite has an updated bath....there is also a workshop area in the basement, and did I mention the screened porch plus generous-sized patio area with hottub! You will enjoy the view of the lake from many of the windows thru out the house, All of this with low taxes and no hoa dues. This house has space for everyone and is a MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $515,000
