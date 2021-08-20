3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $525,000

ANOTHER LEWISVILLE GEM - Come explore this beautiful brick home situated on a quiet & private wooded 2 acre tract off of Styers Ferry Rd! 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN SERVE AS A FOURTH LIVING SPACE. This home features flexible living space throughout, an incredible outdoor setting with stunning surroundings, and lots of charming elements throughout the home. Full masonry fireplace in the living room & basement. 2 car garage on the main with one spot on the basement level.