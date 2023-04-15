Custom Built Full Brick Home between Lewisville and Clemmons with easy access to Winston-Salem. This home has many custom details and a wonderful floor plan for entertaining and family gatherings. Primary bedroom with ensuite tile shower. This is a 3 Bedroom home with a formal dining room and breakfast nook. The kitchen has a center island w/counter height seating, gas range with hood, pot filler, lots of countertop space and a proper PANTRY! The homeowner customized this pantry! Tankless Water heater. The kitchen is open to the coffered ceiling living room, that has a gas log fireplace and entry to the large covered screen porch overlooking your private backyard. The garage is a full 2 car with additional storage room and an additional single garage for hobby/workout/tool garage or park your classic car inside. The upstairs bonus room has not been finished but is plumbed for full bathroom. Heat Pump with Propane Backup, Small neighborhood with only 3 homes at this time. No HOA Dues.