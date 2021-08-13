LEWISVILLE GEM - Come explore this beautiful brick home situated on a quiet & private wooded 11.75 acre tract off of Styers Ferry Rd! 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN SERVE AS A FOURTH LIVING SPACE. This home features flexible living space throughout, an incredible outdoor setting with stunning surroundings, and lots of charming elements throughout the home. Home is currently set up as a four bedroom layout but is listed as a three bedroom due to the septic permit being a 3 bedroom permit. Seller has never had any problems with septic tank capacity since building the home in 1998.. When the home was built the 4th bedroom/bonus room was not finished and the septic permit was pulled as a three bedroom. Full masonry fireplace in the living room & basement. 2 car garage on the main with one spot on the basement level. HOME WITH 1.48 ACRES LISTED VIA MLS #1034089. THIS LISTING INCLUDES ALL 11.75 ACRES FOR $725,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A prosecutor said nearly five years ago, Ramel Daye suddenly and without provocation grabbed a hammer and hit his then-9-year-old son multiple times with it. On Thursday, Daye pleaded guilty to assault and child abuse charges in connection to that incident in 2016. He was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years in prison.
A High Point retail strip property has been sold for $4.2 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.
A 25-year-old Lewisville man was shot and killed Sunday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said in a release Sunday night.
A heated exchange between drivers Justin Taylor and Michael Adams and their respective crews led to a fight Saturday night during racing at Bo…
A years-long struggle over a blighted property along one of the city's main arteries ended in a matter of minutes and a cloud of dust Tuesday.
Winston-Salem Police are investigating a Sunday shooting in the 400 block of Knollwood Street.
Clemmons Bojangles property sold for $1.96 million
A brutal crime. A bungled investigation. A 7-year legal nightmare for a man who could prove it wasn't him.
Brandon Edwards waited seven long years for a chance to tell his story.
Prosecutor: Kernersville woman already impaired by alcohol causes fatal crash when she made a left turn into ABC store
A prosecutor said a Kernersville woman already driving drunk caused a fatal crash when she turned into an ABC store and failed to yield to traffic. As a result, a 51-year-old Kernersville man driving a motorcycle ran into the car. The man died at the scene from blunt-force trauma.
- Updated
Under an ordinance passed Tuesday next door in Guilford County, businesses and other public places must require their patrons to wear masks or face possible civil penalties.