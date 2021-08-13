3 Bedroom Home in Lewisville - $725,000

LEWISVILLE GEM - Come explore this beautiful brick home situated on a quiet & private wooded 11.75 acre tract off of Styers Ferry Rd! 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN SERVE AS A FOURTH LIVING SPACE. This home features flexible living space throughout, an incredible outdoor setting with stunning surroundings, and lots of charming elements throughout the home. Home is currently set up as a four bedroom layout but is listed as a three bedroom due to the septic permit being a 3 bedroom permit. Seller has never had any problems with septic tank capacity since building the home in 1998.. When the home was built the 4th bedroom/bonus room was not finished and the septic permit was pulled as a three bedroom. Full masonry fireplace in the living room & basement. 2 car garage on the main with one spot on the basement level. HOME WITH 1.48 ACRES LISTED VIA MLS #1034089. THIS LISTING INCLUDES ALL 11.75 ACRES FOR $725,000.