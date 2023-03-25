3 bedroom 2 bathroom home now available in Lexington! Plenty of room to entertain on the deck or the yard. Updated kitchen with storage and counter space galore! Stainless appliances and a dishwasher included. You will appreciate the updated features such as the double sinks in the bathroom, ceiling fans, neutral paint, wood look floors and washer/ dryer hook ups available! Attached garage and oversized driveway for additional parking. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.