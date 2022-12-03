This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home is beautiful. Sit on your oversized 10x20 patio and watch the birds and wildlife. Huge master bedroom and ensuite on 2nd level. All bedrooms great size PLUS a loft for extra living space.fenced back yard. Agents NOTE: Showings are not scheduled in ShowingTime, please see agent remarks!!! Pets Accepted (Up to 3) with approval and payment of applicable fees. $300 non-refundable pet fee per pet, $25 mo/rent and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. All Applications must be submitted online, Upload D.L. with picture, pay stubs or bank statements $75 app fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee due with rent. Reduced Security Deposit Option Available at www.SayRhino.com.
3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $1,800
