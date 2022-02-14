3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $156,000

Jeremy Aguilar Zarate pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2020 fatal shooting of Ulises Baltazar Cruz. A prosecutor said that Ulises Cruz gave Zarate and another man, Alexander Alvarez $100 to buy beer. But when the two men returned, Cruz and Alvarez began arguing over change Cruz believed Alvarez owed him for buying the beer. Prosecutors said Alvarez shot Cruz and that later, police found Alvarez and Zarate together and that Zarate had a loaded gun, a plastic bottle with spent shell casings and a cellphone belonging to Cruz.