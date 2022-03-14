3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $160,000

HIGHEST & BEST DUE BY 3/13 at 2PM!Don't miss this opportunity! Nestled on almost a full acre, sits this adorable brick ranch with 3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. 1 attached carport with additional storage. Huge planters for gardening in the back of the home and huge potential with the expansive backyard. Sellers have well maintained this home & added additional features as well since they bought it. This could have great potential for an investor. Close in proximity to Downtown Lexington, Advance, Mocksville. Right off of US-52 for all commuting needs! More pictures to come & sellers are having the home professionally cleaned. This home is in pre-foreclosure & will be sold as-is. PLEASE SEE AGENT ONLY!