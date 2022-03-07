3 Bedroom Home in Lexington - $189,000

Settle in to this charming, 3 bed 1 bath home in Davidson County. Lots of updates have been made to the home. Wonderful updates to the kitchen. Enjoy the almost half acre, fenced in lot with endless possibilites. This home comes with a transferable warranty from Tarheel Basement. This is for the work that was done on the foundation in June of 2021. Back on the market at no fault of the sellers.